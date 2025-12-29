Punjab: Don’t interfere in Sikh affairs, Takht warns govt

Akal Takht on Sunday warned the AAP dispensation in Punjab to stop interfering in the “internal matters of the Sikhs”. Akal Takht jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj addressing mediapersons in Amritsar.

The sharp reaction comes after Punjab Police, on December 7, registered an FIR against 16 individuals, mostly former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) officials and staffers, in connection with the 328 missing ‘saroops’, nearly five years after the matter came to light.

Issuing a decree after chairing a meeting of Sikh clergy, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj said that if it (state government) continues “interfering in internal matters of the Sikhs,” action would be taken according to panthic traditions.

“If any political party makes such an attempt, it will be answerable to Sri Akal Takht Sahib and will be deemed guilty of betraying the Panth,” the decree reads.

Referring to the probe committee report, Takht said it is clearly written that no political party should attempt to derive personal or political benefit from this issue.

The Sikh clergy reiterated that this matter pertained to administrative corruption and financial negligence, and that the guilty employees have already been dismissed by the SGPC.

Responding to the speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, who asked the SGPC to cooperate with the Punjab Police in the legal proceedings, the Sikh clergy added that extending any kind of cooperation with the government or the police in this matter is not in the panth’s interest.

“The legal action taken by the Punjab Government is being justified on the basis of the report of the lawyer Ishar Singh-led investigation commission, whereas on page number 230 of the same report it is clearly written that this matter, instead of being resolved through governmental law or police mechanisms, it should be resolved through the authority of Akal Takht Sahib and the institutions of the SGPC,” the edict further added.

The edict further added that it was a list of complaints lodged with the Punjab Police regarding hateful propaganda being carried out against Sikhs; however, to date, no action has been taken.

“In such circumstances, the demand to grant the government or police the right to investigate the internal affairs of the SGPC is unjustified,” the edict added.

Reiterates ban on films on Gurus, martyrs

The Sikh clergy also said that films, animated films, and artificial-intelligence (AI) videos, etc., cannot be made by imitating Sikh Gurus, their family members, Sikh warriors/martyrs, other revered personalities, and Sikh ceremonies.

The clergy said that in the present technological age, Sikh identity, traditions, principles, and philosophy face major challenges, and in view of this, it is extremely essential to preserve and promote traditional preaching and propagation through ancient traditions, gurdwaras, and Sikh institutions. Sikh clergy directed the SGPC to write letters to major film production houses in India, enclosing a copy of this order, and to clearly state that no film related to Sikh history can be made without the approval of the SGPC.

Ban on destination Sikh weddings

The issue of Anand Karaj ceremonies being conducted at non-gurdwara venues was also discussed during the meeting. In the order passed in this regard, it was stated that performing Anand Karaj by taking the sacred saroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib at marriage palaces, resorts, and commercial farmhouses is completely prohibited.

“In case of violation, strict action will be taken against those responsible, the decree added.

Minister Sond summoned on Jan 5

After the meeting of Sikh clergy, Akal Takht summoned cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president, along with office-bearers and Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) head Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar for January 5.

Takht secretariat in-charge Bagicha Singh said that an explanation in personal appearance had been sought from Sondh regarding the depiction in certain images prepared at the memorial of Bhai Jiwan Singh (Bhai Jaita Ji) at Anandpur Sahib, which were contrary to Sikh principles, maryada (code of conduct), and sentiments.