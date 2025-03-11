Punjab: Drug dealers’ illegal structures razed in Sunam, Nawanshahr

Sangrur/Nawanshahr Punjab Police on Tuesday demolished illegal structures built by smugglers in Sunam in Sangrur district and a locality in Nawanshahr as part of the Yudh Nasheyan Virudh (war against drugs) drive. (HT File)

As part of its Yudh Nasheyan Virudh (war against drugs) drive, the Punjab Police on Tuesday demolished illegal structures built by smugglers in Sunam in Sangrur district and a locality in Nawanshahr.

In Sunam, drug dealer Budh Singh Budha’s property was razed on Stadium Road. This is the first such demolition carried out in Sangrur, the home district of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who had on February 28 set a 90-day deadline to rid Punjab of its drug problem. Since then, Punjab has seen more than 20 demolitions across various districts.

The action was taken after police received complaints about criminal activities, including drug dealing, taking place at the site, which belongs to the local market committee.

Sangrur senior superintendent of police Sartaj Singh Chahal said: “We had reports about this property being misused as a drug-selling hub and for other unlawful activities. We, along with the administration, will continue to take strict measures against those involved in such illegal activities.”

Budha faces six cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and one under the Excise Act. His criminal activities date back to 2010 when the first FIR was registered against him.

In a similar action in Nawanshahr, the police demolished unauthorised structures in Kalran Mohalla. The structures, unlawfully occupied by three families dealing in drugs were removed following due legal procedure, said senior superintendent of police Mehtab Singh. He said the drive was carried out following a request by the nagar council which sought police assistance for the removal of illegal encroachments. The action was directed against Beero, Shindo and Santosh. They have been facing multiple cases under the NDPS Act.