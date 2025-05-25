Search Search
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Punjab: Drugs can’t be wiped out overnight, says Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

ByHT Correspondent, Nawanshahr
May 25, 2025 08:16 AM IST

Takes a dig at Aam Aadmi Party government’s much-publicised ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ (anti-drug campaign) in Punjab

Taking a dig at Aam Aadmi Party government’s much-publicised ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ (anti-drug campaign), Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday said that drugs can neither be wiped out overnight nor will mere sloganeering help. He said comprehensive measures are needed to root out the menace.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said comprehensive measures are needed to root out the drug menace. (HT File)
Addressing Congress’ nationwide ‘Jai Samvidhan Rally’, Warring said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab were undermining the Constitution. He alleged government agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Income Tax department were being misused to target the Opposition leaders.

“There are hundreds of such cases where federal agencies have arm-twisted political opponents. The AAP government in Punjab is doing the same thing with its political opponents and trying to muzzle their voice. The FIR against the Leader of Opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa for his remarks regarding grenade attacks is a classic example of it,” he said.

