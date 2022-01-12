Punjab drugs case: Majithia joins probe, appears before SIT in Mohali

Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Wednesday appeared before the Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) probing the drugs case in which he was booked on December 20.

Majithia walked into the Crime Branch cell at Mohali as scheduled at 11am and said that he would fully co-operate with the SIT as per directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

The high court bench of justice Lisa Gill granted Majithia interim protection from arrest till the next date of hearing on January 18 and also directed him to join the probe by the SIT on January 12.

He has been directed not to leave the country and provide his mobile number to the SIT, which would be available and switched on at all times. He has been asked to share with the SIT, his live location through WhatsApp. The court also said he would not directly or indirectly try to contact any of the witnesses or anyone connected with the case. The court said that he would appear before the SIT as and when required. The court also made it clear that prosecution can press for custodial interrogation, if required.

Majithia was booked by police under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, including Sections 25 (punishment for allowing premises), 27 (A) (whoever is financing any activities pertaining to narcotic drugs) and 29 (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence).

On December 24, a Mohali court had dismissed Majithia’s anticipatory bail plea.

In the high court, Majithia has roped in Supreme Court lawyer Mukul Rohtagi and senior advocate RS Cheema. For Punjab Police, former Union minister P Chidambaram is leading the team of lawyers.

