If roads can be cleared for Punjab CM, why not..: Majithia on PM security breach

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Tuesday hit out at the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government in Punjab over the alleged security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state last week.

Addressing the media a day after being granted anticipatory bail in a drugs case by the Punjab and Haryana high court, Majithia said the Punjab government wanted the lapse to happen to embarrass the PM and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"The chief minister was never stopped for 20 minutes anywhere. If roads could be cleared for the chief minister, why not for the Prime Minister? Because a plan was made in the chief minister's office to embarrass the Prime Minister and BJP," Majithia was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“It's not about PM Modi alone. It's about the Prime Minister's chair. It's a constitutional post. The most protected person is the Prime Minister of the country,” the SAD leader said.

Majithia further said the culprits involved in planning and plotting of the incident should be nabbed.

Modi, who was on his way to Ferozpur in poll-bound Punjab on January 5 to lay the foundation stone of several development projects, faced a security breach when his convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes as a group of farmers blocked the route, which was around 30km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala.

Hours after the breach, Modi told officials to thank the Punjab chief minister that he returned to Bhatinda airport alive.

On Monday, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to set up a panel, headed by a former SC judge, to probe the alleged breach.

Channi has said that there was no threat to the Prime Minister's security, adding no protestor was seen in the one-kilometre range of Modi’s cavalcade.

Meanwhile, lawyers have alleged that they received an anonymous, pre-recorded call from a group claiming responsibility for the incident on January 5. Hindustan Times earlier reported that the call appeared to be from the banned group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ).

