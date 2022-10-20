Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: DSP dies under mysterious circumstances in Nabha

Punjab: DSP dies under mysterious circumstances in Nabha

Updated on Oct 20, 2022 01:02 AM IST

A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) posted in the special operations group died under mysterious circumstances at Nabha on Wednesday

A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) posted in the special operations group died under mysterious circumstances at Nabha on Wednesday. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) posted in the special operations group died under mysterious circumstances at Nabha on Wednesday.

The cop was rushed a hospital with a gunshot wound, where he was declared brought dead.

As per the persons familiar with the development, the incident took place around 7pm.

“We can’t comment on the exact cause of death right now. We are probing the matter and forensics experts have been sent to the crime scene,” said Patiala SSP Deepak Pareek.

The DSP’s death, however, is being suspected either as a case of suicide or accidental fire.

His body has been sent to Rajindra Hospital for postmortem examination.

