Primary students not provided English books, Punjab minister suspends 3 PSEB employees

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 31, 2023 01:13 AM IST

Punjab education minister of Harjot Singh Bains has ordered the suspension of three employees at the Mohali depot of Punjab School Education Board for dereliction of duty.

The action came following a surprise check by the minister at Government Primary School, Lambian, Mohali. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The employees are district manager Bhagwan Singh, deputy manager Lakhan Singh and statistical assistant Jaspreet Singh.

The action came following a surprise check by the minister at Government Primary School, Lambian, Mohali.

During the inspection, Class 5 students informed the minister that they had not received the English subject books, following which Bains summoned PSEB officials concerned with data.

Perusal of the data revealed that 3,500 books were not printed due to negligence of officials and employees, due to which 1,135 students in Dera Bassi block and 1,400 students in Banur block had not received English subject books yet.

Taking serious note of the matter, the minister directed the additional chief secretary of the education department to suspend the district manager, deputy manager and statistical assistant at the Mohali depot for dereliction of duty.

Bains also ordered to issue show-cause notices to the Mohali district education officer (elementary) and the block education officer.

