Punjab elections: Ex-Congress MLA Arvind Khanna, Tohra’s grandson join BJP

Former Congress MLA and businessman Arvind Khanna joined the BJP along with Kanwar Singh Tohra, the grandson of late Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Gurcharan Singh Tohra in the national capital on Tuesday.

Two-time MLA Khanna had left active politics in 2014. He was elected from Sangrur in 2002 and from Dhuri in 2012.

Both the leaders joined the party in the presence of Union minister and the party’s election in-charge for Punjab, Gajendra Shekhawat, and party co-in-charge and Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

According to senior BJP leaders, the party plans to field Khanna from Ludhiana City though a final decision is yet to be taken.

Kanwar Singh Tohra is the younger son of former PWD minister Harmel Singh Tohra.

Another leader who joined the BJP is Gurdeep Singh Gosha, the general secretary of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Dharamveer Sareen, a former councillor from Amritsar, also joined the party.

