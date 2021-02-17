Punjab municipal polls live updates: Cong leading in Pathankot, wins Hoshiarpur

The counting of votes for the 2252 wards in seven municipal corporations in Punjab, namely, Bathinda, Abohar, Batala, Moga, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Pathankot and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats began at 8am on Wednesday.

All major parties including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have contested alone in the elections, which is the precursor to the assembly elections next year.

A total of 9,222 candidates have contested the elections, which saw 71 per cent voting being recorded in 117 municipal bodies on Sunday. Three booths in Patran and Samana also had re-polling on Tuesday.

The state election commission (SEC) had promised the deployment of micro-observers in sensitive and hyper-sensitive wards for the smooth conducting of the counting. “The commission has ordered the deputy commissioners to depute IAS, PCS or other senior officers as micro-observers for vote counting in such wards. These micro-observers will submit their reports through observers,” a SEC spokesperson said.

Earlier, on Sunday, protesting farmers raised slogans against the BJP over the three farm laws in Amritsar's ward number 37. Many farmers from Punjab have been protesting at Delhi's borders for the repeal of the farm laws and legal assurance on minimum support price (MSP).