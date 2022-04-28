Punjab excise minister Harpal Singh Cheema holds consultations with stakeholders
Asserting that he wanted to frame a fair and transparent excise policy, Punjab excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema met with stakeholders on Wednesday.
The minister said, “Our main focus will not just be increasing the revenue, but also to keep the liquor trade buoyant. The policy will be framed after taking suggestions from all stakeholders. There will be zero-tolerance for corruption and unscrupulous activities such as liquor smuggling.”
The meeting was co-chaired by additional chief secretary (taxation) to the government of Punjab KAP Sinha and Punjab excise commissioner Varun Roojam. It was also attended by senior officers of the Excise Commissionerate.
11 vehicles recovered after arrest of four carjackers in Mohali
As many as 11 snatched cars were recovered with the arrest of four carjackers from Mohali. The accused have been identified as Rachpal Singh alias Lali, 28, of Tarn Taran, Lovepreet Singh alias Kang, 24, of Tarn Taran and a resident of Preet Colony Seikhon village in Ferozpur, Mandeep Singh alias Rinku, 32, of Taran Taran and Jagdeep Singh alias Jagga, 26, of Amritsar. A 32-bore pistol and four live cartridges were also recovered.
Ludhiana | Five booked, one arrested for assaulting man, wife
Five people have been booked for attempted murder after the accused, Vicky assaulted a 23-year-old man and his wife with a sword and baseball bat on Wednesday. One of the accused, Vicky Kumar of Sundar Nagar in Daba, has been arrested, while the others including Sukhdev Singh of village Lohara and three unidentified persons, have been booked. The victim, Lalit Kumar of Gurmail Nagar, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.”
Ludhiana | Surprise visit by central team at civil hospital
The central team led by joint secretary Mandeep Bhandri, health, Government of India, on Wednesday, visited civil hospital to check the use of equipment, including ICU beds for children, supplied during the emergency Covid response package (II). The team paid a surprise visit during the evening and inspected the equipment. Officiating senior medical officer Dr Harinder Sood said the central team has expressed satisfaction on the use of equipments.
Mohali DC reviews facilities at drug deaddiction centre
Deputy commissioner Amit Talwar announced an increase in the number of beds, from 50 to 70, at the drug deaddiction and rehabilitation centre in Sector 66. Talwar, who visited the centre to review its working, also interacted with the patients admitted for treatment at the rehabilitation centre. He also directed authorities to ensure cleanliness in the deaddiction centre. The DC also inquired about the need for additional staff from the doctors stationed at the centre.
₹1,000 pension for women: AAP MLA accuses dy mayor of organising ‘fake camp’ in Ludhiana
Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Ludhiana South Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina accused deputy mayor Sarvjit Kaur Shimlapuri and her husband Jarnail Singh Shimlapuri of organising fake camps for opening bank accounts to avail a pension of ₹1,000 per month for women as announced by the party before the assembly elections. Chhina urged the residents to remain vigilant and warned them not to fall prey to ongoing scams pertaining to filing forms in fake camps.
