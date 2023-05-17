Now, apply for 33% subsidy on cotton seeds till May 31 in Punjab

The state government has extended the date to apply for 33% subsidy on cotton seeds till May 31. Due to delay in harvesting of wheat, sowing of the key kharif crop has also been hit. So far, sowing has been completed on 1.30 lakh hectares, 44% of the 2023-24 kharif season’s target of 3 lakh hectares.

More than 50,000 farmers have registered themselves for the subsidy on cotton seeds to date.

Last year, the area under cotton crop was 2.47 lakh hectares.

Official sources said ample subsidy registration has come as a breather indicating farmers are ready to grow cotton instead of failed crops in the last two years.

“As average rates of raw cotton remained much higher than the MSP in the past two seasons, farmers are reposing their faith in the state government’s preparedness for the cash crop. Initially, it was apprehended that several cotton-growers may switch over to paddy wherever irrigation facilities are available, but the trends of subsidy registration and sowing acreage reflect the farmers’ interest in cotton crop,” said a functionary of the state agriculture department.

According to official information, at 19,109, Fazilka has recorded the highest number of applications for subsidy till May 15. The district is also leading in cotton sowing, with around 74,000 hectares covered under the crop.

Against 96,000 hectares under cotton in 2022-23, the authorities had set a target to sow cotton on 1.05 lakh hectares this year. Fazilka chief agriculture officer Jangir Singh said the district has already achieved 70% of the target. “Canal-based irrigation support has been audited at a satisfactory level and the target will be achieved in seven to 10 days,” he said.

Bathinda, the second largest cotton growing district, has seen around 13,000 farmers applying for the subsidy. Against this year’s target of 80,000 hectares, sowing has been completed on 20,000 hectares and officials said it would pick up pace in the next few days.

Muktsar chief agriculture officer Gurpreet Singh said a subsidy was introduced for the first time in Punjab to motivate farmers to use only approved varieties of cotton.

“In the last two kharif seasons, Punjab witnessed a sharp dip in cotton production. Cotton-growing districts of the state witnessed pest attacks and the use of unapproved varieties was stated to be the key factor behind the failed crop,” he said.

In Muktsar, 6,500 farmers have registered for the subsidy, while the cash crop has already been sown on 15,000 hectares till Monday.

“Sowing began on a slow note due to inclement weather and delayed wheat harvesting. The current climatic conditions are conducive and we are confident to achieve this year’s target of 80,000 hectares,” said the official.

Mansa, another key cotton-growing district, has seen 10,000 applications for the subsidy to date, while cotton has been sown on 19,000 hectares.

Mansa chief agriculture officer Satpal Singh said the recommended time of cotton sowing was between April 15 and May 15 and the delay exposes the crop to pest attacks. But farmers had to delay sowing due to inclement conditions on several days in the last month.

“Following an intense campaign of extension teams of the state agriculture department, farmers have reposed faith in the traditional cash crop cultivation. We have seen an impressive registration to avail subsidy and hope for a sharp surge in sowing in the coming days,” he added.

