Punjab faces 47% shortfall in medical specialists as hiring stalled since 2022

Despite a persistent shortage of medical specialists, the Punjab government has not appointed regular specialists since 2022, worsening an already strained healthcare system. In several districts, the shortage is acute—some have just one specialist for the entire district. Patiala, for instance, has only one psychiatrist in its health department.

Official data shows that of 2,098 sanctioned posts for medical specialists, only 1,000 are currently filled, leaving a vacancy rate of 47%. The crisis is deepened by high attrition, with many specialists reportedly quitting due to heavy workloads, low pay, limited incentives and minimal career progression.

The situation in Ludhiana, currently battling rising dengue cases, is equally alarming. The district has only three general medicine specialists, despite surging patient footfall in government hospitals. As per norms, all four sub-divisional hospitals (SDHs) in Ludhiana should have at least one medicine specialist each. Instead, only two specialists are available for four SDHs.

At Ludhiana Civil Hospital, all three sanctioned specialist posts remain vacant. In Jalandhar too, only three medical specialists are serving the entire district.

Conditions are even worse in border districts, where multiple SDHs lack gynaecologists and anaesthetists, both essential for safe maternal and emergency care.

Although the government has strengthened primary healthcare by opening more Aam Aadmi Clinics and recruiting general medical officers, it has made limited progress in bolstering secondary and tertiary care services.

A civil surgeon, requesting anonymity, said, “We have already requested medicine specialists for our district, but to no avail. As workload increases, specialists—who can easily earn more than double in the private sector—leave government service. Against the overall sanctioned strength, only 40% of specialist posts are filled in our district.”

A senior health department official, also speaking anonymously, confirmed the shortage. “We are in the process of recruiting regular medical specialists in the coming weeks. We are fully aware of the crisis, and efforts are being made to reduce the attrition rate among specialists, which is also a major issue. Many specialists join the department but leave within a few years,” the official said.

PCMSA: Government must hire regular specialists, not just retired doctors

In an attempt to bridge the gap, the Punjab government has been hiring retired doctors, instead of conducting regular recruitment drives. Currently, 88 retired specialists are working through walk-in interview arrangements.

However, the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) has urged the government to expedite regular recruitment.

PCMSA state president Dr Akhil Sarin said, “While hiring retired specialists may provide temporary relief, the government must primarily focus on recruiting regular specialist doctors. Only permanent appointments can offer a long-term solution. The last such hiring took place three years ago.”