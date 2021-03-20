Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab farm union leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan tests positive for Covid-19
Punjab farm union leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan tests positive for Covid-19

Hospitalised in Bathinda with fever and breathlessness, 75-year-old BKU (Ugrahan) leader is stable now though he is in isolation for two weeks
Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan has been at the forefront of the ongoing agitation against the Centre’s farm laws. He was touring Punjab along with other farmer leaders to gather support for the agitation till recently.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan has tested positive for Covid-19 .

Bathinda civil surgeon Dr TS Dhillon said on Saturday that 75-year-old Ugrahan is being treated at Nivaran Hospital in Bathinda.

Dr Kulwinder Singh, the medical officer at the hospital, said Ugrahan is under medical observation in the isolation facility and his condition is stable. He has been isolated for 14 days.

“He was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday evening with fever and severe breathlessness. He is responding to treatment. The district authorities were duly informed as per the Covid protocol,” Dr Kulwinder Singh said.

A Left-leaning organisation, the BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan), has been at the forefront of the ongoing agitation against the Centre’s farm laws. It is one of the largest farm unions in Punjab.

Ugrahan was touring Punjab along with other farmer leaders to gather support for the agitation till recently.

