Punjab farmers continue to lay siege to toll plazas in Majha region

Farmers owing allegiance to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) on Tuesday continued to lay siege to toll plazas in the state in protest against the crackdown on farmer leaders to prevent them from joining agitation in Chandigarh.

Farmers block a toll plaza on the national highway at Jandiala Guru in Amritsar on Monday. (HT photo)

They launched the toll plaza agitation on Monday making the plazas free for commuters.

In Majha region, the agitation is going on at toll plazas of Waryam Nangal (Amritsar) on Amritsar-Pathankot highway, Manawala (Amritsar) on Amritsar-Delhi highway and Usma (Tarn Taran) on Amritsar-Bathinda highway.

The farmers planned to move towards Chandigarh to protest against their unmet demand of financial aid to flood-hit farmers. However, many of the leaders and activists were detained in their homes by the police during wee hours on Monday.

KMSC president Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra said, “We will not let martyrdom of Pritam Singh Mander, who died during a protest in Sangrur on Monday, go waste. We demand ₹10 lakh compensation for his family. Besides, those who were injured in police lathicharge should also be compensated.”

“All farmers who have been detained under the charges of attempt to murder must be released,” he asserted.

