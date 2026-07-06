Punjab farmers forced to sell moong below MSP for 4th straight season

As harvesting of summer moong (green gram) picks up in Punjab, the crop is once again fetching prices at an average of 18% below the minimum support price (MSP) of ₹8,780 per quintal for the fourth consecutive season.

According to provisional estimates, moong was cultivated on nearly one lakh acres across various districts of Punjab this year, up from around 67,000 acres in 2025. (HT)

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Experts say that the harvesting of the 65-day rabi zaid (crop sown between rabi and kharif seasons) coincides with the monsoon, leading to high moisture content and discolouration, which lowers the crop’s market value.

Ludhiana and Barnala account for nearly 80% of the state’s zaid crop, and the trend shows that the moong is being purchased at an average rate of ₹7,200 per quintal by private players.

According to provisional estimates, moong was cultivated on nearly one lakh acres across various districts this year, up from around 67,000 acres in 2025.

After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government came to power in 2022, the government announced procurement of the crop at MSP, subject to the condition that farmers must take up either PR-126 or Basmati after harvesting the moong crop.

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{{^usCountry}} The government procured nearly 55,000 quintals of moong in 2022, but purchases dropped to 25,000 quintals the following year. From 2024 onwards, the state government stepped back as the majority of the crop brought to the mandis failed to meet the quality standards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government procured nearly 55,000 quintals of moong in 2022, but purchases dropped to 25,000 quintals the following year. From 2024 onwards, the state government stepped back as the majority of the crop brought to the mandis failed to meet the quality standards. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials of the state agriculture department said that India imports a substantial quantity of ‘moong’ every year for domestic consumption, and that, if incentivised, the crop’s cultivation can be increased manifold in the state.

Punjab mandi board secretary Kumar Amit did not respond to phone calls and text messages to ascertain the pulse’s purchase details.

Traders estimated this season’s total production at around 8 lakh quintals.

Market information gathered from various private players indicates that nearly 5 lakh tonnes of moong has arrived at mandis in various districts by July 4, and the entire produce was purchased by traders below the MSP.

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Gurmat Pal Singh, district mandi officer (DMO) in Ludhiana, said that Jagraon, one of the main hubs for moong purchases, has recorded sales of 1.75 lakh quintals till June 30.

He said Jagraon has seven units to process the pulse, and the town has emerged as the most preferred destination to market moong.

“Jagraon recorded the sale of 1.75 lakh tonnes till June 30. No grain was purchased at the MSP. In 2025, 2.58 lakh tonnes of summer moong were purchased, whereas 3.02 lakh tonnes of pulses were bought by private players in 2024, and no farmer received the MSP here,” he said.

According to the information, Barnala recorded the arrival of around 1.60 lakh tonnes.

Barnala DMO Bir Inder Sidhu said that in 2025, a total of 4.76 lakh quintals was purchased below MSP at Tapa by private players.

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“Last year, the average rate was ₹7,200 per quintal and this time the rate has seen a slight improvement at ₹7,300 per quintal,” Sidhu said.

According to the president of Jagraon arthiya association, Kanhaiya Gupta, traders expect the arrival to touch the 4 lakh quintal mark.

“Green gram has a demand in the market, but the crop brought generally to the mandis misses the quality benchmark. High moisture content, discolouration and small size of grains are the key factors that farmers get lower rates,” he said.

A moong grower from Bathinda, Jasdev Singh, said it costs around ₹10,000- ₹12,000 per acre to cultivate moong.

“If a farmer could harvest 4-5 quintals from an acre and the produce gets MSP, the moong grower can get a handsome return from the 65-day crop. In several seasons, we could barely recover the cost as untimely rains could damage the crop completely or adversely affect the quality,” he added.

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Harpreet Kaur Virk, an expert on pulses at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) said that summer moong is a remunerative crop and field reports say that farmers are getting up to ₹8,000 per quintals and, which is above the input cost.

“It is known for fixing soil nitrogen, and it can also improve the financial position of farmers. In case the state farmers are incentivised by way of MSP, the production of moong can be enhanced manifold in Punjab,” she added.