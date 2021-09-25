Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab farmers hold rallies ahead of Bharat Bandh

By HT Correspondent, Sangrur
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 07:00 PM IST
Farmers taking out a motorcycle rally to gather support for the Bharat Bandh in Sangrur. (HT Photo)

Farmers’ bodies in Sangrur and Barnala districts of Punjab are busy rallying locals in favour of the Bharat Bandh call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to protest against the Centre’s three farm laws on September 27.

In Sangrur, farmers under the banner of BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) took out a motorcycle rally from the grain market to Barnala chowk after passing through various markets of the town on Saturday.

In Barnala, farmers led by SKM leaders covered 80 villages and met shopkeepers, labourers and commission agents to make the bandh successful.

Balwant Singh Uppli, press secretary, BKU (Dakaunda), said the campaign has been running for the past three days and they have motivated people from all walks of life to join the protest on Monday. Farmers will block roads at 10 places in Barnala district.

