Punjab: Farmers to hold shirtless march at Khanauri on Aug 19

Farmers protesting at the Khanauri-Data Singhwala border will hold a symbolic shirtless march towards the Haryana barricades on Wednesday, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) Non-Political convener and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Ekta Sidhupur senior leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said on Tuesday.

BKU (Ekta Sidhupur) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal (right) and others during their protest at Khanauri on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

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Addressing a press conference at the Khanauri border, Dallewal said the march would begin at 11 am from the protest site and end at the same location after reaching the barricades. He said the decision followed consultations with farmer leaders from different areas.

Dallewal said the symbolic protest aimed to highlight the restrictions imposed on farmers attempting to march towards Delhi and to oppose the proposed India-US trade agreement.

He alleged that both the Punjab and Haryana governments were preventing farmers from moving ahead to press their demands. “They are stopping the group of 51 farmers who are simply trying to walk there to present their issues and grievances,” he said.

Dallewal said farmers had not received any fresh offer of talks from the Haryana administration and warned that agitation programmes would continue until they were allowed to proceed towards Delhi.

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{{^usCountry}} “Now farmers have not stopped the routes or traffic, the government has blocked the roads,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Now farmers have not stopped the routes or traffic, the government has blocked the roads,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The proposed 228-km “Kisan Bachao Padyatra”, scheduled to travel from Khanauri to Jantar Mantar in New Delhi between August 16 and 29, was halted on Sunday after Haryana authorities stopped a 51-member group from entering the state.

The farmers subsequently decided to continue their protest from the Punjab side of the border rather than attempt to cross the barricades.

The agitation is centred on several demands, including keeping agriculture, dairy, poultry and fisheries outside any proposed India-US trade agreement, a legal guarantee for MSP based on the Swaminathan Commission’s C2+50% formula, farm loan waivers, a higher sugarcane FRP and withdrawal of cases filed against farmers during earlier agitations.

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