Punjab farmers worried as rain delays paddy, cotton harvest in Malwa

Punjab’s cotton growers are left worried about the loss of quality of their ready-to-harvest produce after untimely rain lashed south Punjab on Monday evening.

Also read: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi to meet Union home minister Amit Shah today

Farmers of Bathinda and Mansa districts said they were already braving losses caused by the pink bollworm attack and the inclement weather would hit them further.

Cotton and paddy are the main kharif crops sown in seven districts of the state’s southern belt.

Picking of cotton is underway, whereas paddy harvesting in Malwa is yet to pick up.

The wet conditions will now stall harvesting till the weekend.

Sudden showers damage raw cotton at mandis

According to Punjab Agricultural University’s observatory at the Bathinda-based regional research centre, Bathinda district recorded 70mm of rainfall on Monday evening. Strong winds were reported from Bathinda, Fazilka, Muktsar and other adjoining places.

Unsold raw cotton at several mandis of Muktsar, Bathinda and Fazilka was damaged due to sudden showers in the evening.

Lodging of crops reported: State agri dept

State agriculture department joint director Gurvinder Singh said rainfall at this juncture would affect the quality of cotton bolls and paddy grains.

“Initial field inputs suggest lodging of crops of cotton and paddy at several places across the state. Rains are undesirable for kharif crops as paddy and cotton are ready for harvest,” he said.

Harvesting held up for at least five days

Bathinda chief agriculture officer Manjit Singh said cotton harvesting would be stalled for at least five days following rain in various parts of Malwa region

“Unfriendly weather conditions would also push paddy harvesting, that is yet to gain momentum, by 3-4 days. Farmers are being advised to delay harvest,” he said.

Sharanjit Singh from Mann Khera village of Mansa district said inclement weather would be a double whammy for farmers.“Pink bollworm attack has done considerable damage to the crop. Delay in the harvesting of cotton and paddy would lead to a delay in wheat sowing in the area. We are keeping fingers crossed to tide over these challenging times,” he said.