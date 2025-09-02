Punjab fights back floods with indomitable ‘Chardikala’ spirit

Punjabis are fighting back the worst floods in decades with resilience, empathy and courage. A convoy of tractor-trailers carrying relief material lined up in Kapurthala, one of the worst flood-affected districts of Punjab. (HT Photo)

Known for their indomitable spirit and commitment, people from across the state have started extending a helping hand to those in need in the worst-hit Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Kapurthala districts.

The swollen Ravi, Beas and Sutlej rivers have created havoc in Punjab, leading to one of worst floods since 1988, with more than 2.56 lakh people impacted.

From social and religious organisations to NGOs, philanthropists, panchayats of several villages and Punjabi singers and actors, hundreds of people have been involved in relief, rescue and rehabilitation. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak committee (SGPC) has been organising langars (community kitchens) to the flood victims.

Stocks piled up already

Such has been the outpouring that those involved in the relief and rescue operation have appealed to people to stop bringing material for now as it has reached surplus quantity in the affected areas.

“This can happen only in Punjab. This is for the first time that we have been asking people to stop bringing ration and other relief material as stocks have already piled up,” said Amarpreet Singh of Global Sikhs, an organisation involved in relief and rehabilitation works in the affected districts.

Youngsters from Punjab have been playing an exemplary role as they could be seen coming on tractor-trolleys loaded with sand for strengthening embankments besides bringing dry fodder, cattle corn silage, and ration.

Several organisations have set up medicine ‘langars’ to provide assistance to people and livestock.

“It is Punjab’s ‘Chardikala’ spirit that gives courage to the people to come in huge numbers to help those facing such catastrophic times,” Amarpreet said.

Harnam Singh of Faridkot’s Tehna village, who was transporting trollies of sand daily at Dhussi Bundh in Sultanpur Lodhi, said it is time to stand with the affected people shoulder to shoulder so that they could come out of the traumatic time.

“People have lost everything from their houses to agricultural land,” he said.

Nodal officers to streamline distribution

Expressing gratitude to the donors for their service and contribution to victims in this difficult time, the Kapurthala district administration has appointed nodal officers to streamline the distribution of relief material.

“A large number of donors, social service organisations, religious groups, and common citizens are bringing relief material to help the flood-affected areas of Kapurthala. However, due to lack of information about the geographical conditions of the area and about the genuinely needy, they often face difficulties due to which the nodal officers have been appointed now,” he said.

Videos of people stranded in the floods offering tea and water to rescue teams have been shared widely on social media, while people from all corners are applauding the high spirit of Punjabis.

Organisations have now appealed to donors to share their contributions for the rehabilitation process.