Punjab Finance Minister launches state public procurement portal

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday launched the State Public Procurement Portal (SPPP) to ensure efficiency, economy, transparency, fair and equitable treatment of bidders. Cheema said that the State Public Procurement Portal has been setup under Section 43 of the Punjab Transparency in Public Procurement Act, 2019 (HT File Photp)

The finance department has developed this portal in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC). Launching the portal during the one-day orientation program for State Account Services (SAS) officers organised here, Cheema said that the State Public Procurement Portal has been setup under Section 43 of the Punjab Transparency in Public Procurement Act, 2019 with the aim of improving transparency and accountability in the Procurement Procedure.

He said that the portal would provide access to the information regarding basic tender details, list of bidders who presented bids including during pre-qualification or bidder registration, list of pre-qualified and registered bidders, list of bidders excluded under section 24 with reasons, decisions regarding appeals mandated under section 49 and 50 the act, details of successful bids; their prices and bidders and list of blacklisted bidders. The finance minister said that SPPP would also help in promoting competition in the procurement process by providing single point access to the information on procurements across various procuring entities. He said each procuring entity would ensure the procurement related information to be published on this portal. “All procuring entities would also publish their procurement plans on the portal in the beginning of each financial year”, he added.

