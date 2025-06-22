Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Punjab: Firing over spat: IAS officer, husband, gunman booked for attempt to murder

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jun 22, 2025 08:14 AM IST

Police booked IAS officer Babita Kaler, her husband, and gunman for attempted murder after a shooting incident over a construction dispute in Jalandhar.

Police on Saturday booked IAS officer Babita Kaler, her husband Stephen Kaler and gunman Shubh Karan Singh for murder bid.

A case has been registered under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of BNS and Arms Act. (HT File)
A case has been registered under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of BNS and Arms Act. (HT File)

According to the complaint, the gunman opened fire from his service revolver following a heated argument of the IAS officer and her husband with construction workers in the Chhoti Baradari area of Jalandhar.

A person, identified as Harpreet Singh, suffered a bullet injury in his leg and was admitted to the civil hospital.

“A case has been registered under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of BNS and Arms Act. The gunman has been arrested,” said assistant commissioner of police Roopdeep Kaur.

The argument ensued between both parties over dumping of sand in a vacant residential plot. Lakhbir Singh, the victim’s friend, said on the directions of the plot owner, they had started dumping sand for landfilling but the immediate neighbour (IAS officer and her husband) started misbehaving with them and asked them to stop work.

“The scuffle broke out with Kaler’s gunman following which he opened fire,” he alleged.

Kaler, however, said he went inside the house after having a telephonic conversation with the plot owner but his workers misbehaved with the gunman and tried to overpower him following which he opened fire in self-defence.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Firing over spat: IAS officer, husband, gunman booked for attempt to murder
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On