Punjab: Firing over spat: IAS officer, husband, gunman booked for attempt to murder

Police on Saturday booked IAS officer Babita Kaler, her husband Stephen Kaler and gunman Shubh Karan Singh for murder bid. A case has been registered under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of BNS and Arms Act. (HT File)

According to the complaint, the gunman opened fire from his service revolver following a heated argument of the IAS officer and her husband with construction workers in the Chhoti Baradari area of Jalandhar.

A person, identified as Harpreet Singh, suffered a bullet injury in his leg and was admitted to the civil hospital.

“A case has been registered under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of BNS and Arms Act. The gunman has been arrested,” said assistant commissioner of police Roopdeep Kaur.

The argument ensued between both parties over dumping of sand in a vacant residential plot. Lakhbir Singh, the victim’s friend, said on the directions of the plot owner, they had started dumping sand for landfilling but the immediate neighbour (IAS officer and her husband) started misbehaving with them and asked them to stop work.

“The scuffle broke out with Kaler’s gunman following which he opened fire,” he alleged.

Kaler, however, said he went inside the house after having a telephonic conversation with the plot owner but his workers misbehaved with the gunman and tried to overpower him following which he opened fire in self-defence.