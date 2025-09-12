Punjab: Five arrested, 4.2-kg heroin seized in 3 border districts

The Border Security Force (BSF) Punjab Frontier has caught five persons and seized seven packets of heroin weighing nearly 4.2 kg from Ferozepur, Amritsar and Tarn Taran border districts. The arrested persons were handed over to police for probe.

In a statement, the BSF mentioned that acting on intelligence inputs, its troops and the special cell of the Amritsar police launched a joint operation near Jagdev Khurd village on Wednesday morning during which a “smuggler” from Ballarwal village was arrested with three packets of heroin weighing 1.433 kg, along with a motorcycle and a mobile phone, were seized. He was handed over to the special cell for further probe.

In another overnight operation in Ferozepur’s Pala Megha area, troops recovered three more packets of heroin weighing 1.658 kg. In Amritsar, the BSF detected drone movements at multiple locations following which a heroin packet weighing 578 gm was seized near Mahawa village. Following another drone intrusion in Tarn Taran’s Khemkaran area, a suspected smuggler was nabbed and later handed over to the police.

Near Atalgarh village of Amritsar, BSF personnel intercepted three more “smugglers” and seized a heroin packet weighing 553 gm. They too were handed over to cops.

“The recoveries demonstrate our commitment to secure the nation’s frontiers and foil the designs of narco-smugglers,” the BSF Punjab Frontier’s spokesperson said.