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Punjab: Five cops booked for facilitating release of drug lord's passport

Punjab: Five cops booked for facilitating release of drug lord's passport

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 07:37 pm IST
PTI |
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Chandigarh, Five police personnel in Punjab's Tarn Taran have been booked for allegedly facilitating the release of the impounded passport of an international drug lord wanted by the US' Federal Bureau of Investigation , officials said on Thursday.

Punjab: Five cops booked for facilitating release of drug lord's passport

Shehnaz Singh alias Shawn Bhinder, a native of Mandiala village in Batala, was arrested last March during the state government's anti-drug drive 'Yudh Nashian Virudh'. Following his arrest, Bhinder's passport was impounded by the Regional Passport Office in Amritsar on police's request.

Bhinder was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in October 2025 and is feared to have fled the country following the release of his passport.

Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police Surendra Lamba on Thursday said five police personnel have been booked for facilitating the release of Bhinder's passport by issuing a no objection certificate and preparing a biased report.

Lamba said following a probe into the lapse, a preliminary inquiry by the superintendent of police fixed the responsibility of the five police personnel.

Following the crackdown, Bhinder managed to give a slip to FBI sleuths and clandestinely arrived in India before being nabbed from Ludhiana by state police last year.

After his arrest, the Punjab Police had said Bhinder was a key player in a global narcotics syndicate, smuggling cocaine from Colombia into the USA and Canada.

It was discovered that Bhinder had been operating under the guise of a legitimate transportation business in Canada since 2014 and had allegedly facilitated the movement of drugs from Colombia to the US and Canada via Mexico.

Probe had revealed that Bhinder along with his accomplices were transporting approximately 600 kg of cocaine from Colombia every week.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Five cops booked for facilitating release of drug lord's passport
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Five cops booked for facilitating release of drug lord's passport
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