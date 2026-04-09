Chandigarh, Five police personnel in Punjab's Tarn Taran have been booked for allegedly facilitating the release of the impounded passport of an international drug lord wanted by the US' Federal Bureau of Investigation , officials said on Thursday.

Punjab: Five cops booked for facilitating release of drug lord's passport

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Shehnaz Singh alias Shawn Bhinder, a native of Mandiala village in Batala, was arrested last March during the state government's anti-drug drive 'Yudh Nashian Virudh'. Following his arrest, Bhinder's passport was impounded by the Regional Passport Office in Amritsar on police's request.

Bhinder was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in October 2025 and is feared to have fled the country following the release of his passport.

Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police Surendra Lamba on Thursday said five police personnel have been booked for facilitating the release of Bhinder's passport by issuing a no objection certificate and preparing a biased report.

Lamba said following a probe into the lapse, a preliminary inquiry by the superintendent of police fixed the responsibility of the five police personnel.

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{{^usCountry}} An FIR has been registered against the Inspector Prabhjit Singh, Assistant-Sub Inspector Lakhwinder Singh, ASI Gurwinder Singh, Head Constable Harkanwal Singh and Constable Dharminder Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR has been registered against the Inspector Prabhjit Singh, Assistant-Sub Inspector Lakhwinder Singh, ASI Gurwinder Singh, Head Constable Harkanwal Singh and Constable Dharminder Singh. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to sources, all five are currently absconding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to sources, all five are currently absconding. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the investigation, role of other police personnel will also be examined, the SSP said, adding that a detailed investigation will be taken up led by a SP rank officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the investigation, role of other police personnel will also be examined, the SSP said, adding that a detailed investigation will be taken up led by a SP rank officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Strict action will be taken against any police personnel found involved in facilitating the release of the drug lord's passport, Lamba said, adding, Inspector Prabhjit Singh and ASI Lakhwinder Singh had been suspended earlier. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Strict action will be taken against any police personnel found involved in facilitating the release of the drug lord's passport, Lamba said, adding, Inspector Prabhjit Singh and ASI Lakhwinder Singh had been suspended earlier. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bhinder is wanted by the FBI in connection with one of the largest drug busts in the US. On February 26, 2025, the agency seized 391 kg methamphetamine, 109 kg cocaine, four sophisticated weapons and vehicles in the US, arresting six of Bhinder's associates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhinder is wanted by the FBI in connection with one of the largest drug busts in the US. On February 26, 2025, the agency seized 391 kg methamphetamine, 109 kg cocaine, four sophisticated weapons and vehicles in the US, arresting six of Bhinder's associates. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the crackdown, Bhinder managed to give a slip to FBI sleuths and clandestinely arrived in India before being nabbed from Ludhiana by state police last year.

After his arrest, the Punjab Police had said Bhinder was a key player in a global narcotics syndicate, smuggling cocaine from Colombia into the USA and Canada.

It was discovered that Bhinder had been operating under the guise of a legitimate transportation business in Canada since 2014 and had allegedly facilitated the movement of drugs from Colombia to the US and Canada via Mexico.

Probe had revealed that Bhinder along with his accomplices were transporting approximately 600 kg of cocaine from Colombia every week.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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