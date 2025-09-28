Punjab floods: Animal husbandry dept survey pegs livestock loss at over ₹100 crore

The survey conducted by the animal husbandry department has pegged the flood losses at over ₹100 crore, officials said . Among the milch animals, 502 were buffaloes and cattle, while six were goats. Of the draught animals, the toll included a horse in Amritsar, 19 calves, 22 heifers, and seven bullocks. (AFP)

According to the data compiled by the department, a copy of which is with HT, as many as 508 milch animals, 172 pigs, 6,515 poultry birds, and 50 draught animals across the state perished in the recent floods.

Rahul Bhandari, financial commissioner of animal husbandry, during his visit to Ludhiana on Saturday, said that the only relief was that no outbreak of disease was reported from the flood-hit districts.

“While livestock deaths were unfortunate, there was relief in the fact that no epidemic outbreak had been reported from any district. The animals that died were either due to roof collapses, snake bites, or being swept away in the floods, especially in Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Pathankot,” Bhandari said, who was here to attend the Pashu Palan Mela organised by Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

“Reports were collected from the districts of Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Ropar, Patiala, and Moga. In total, 713 villages were affected, with nearly 3.3 lakh animals treated by veterinary teams,” he added.