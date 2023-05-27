Punjab government forms SIT to probe human trafficking cases

The Punjab government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate all the cases of human trafficking, especially of Punjabi women to Middle Eastern countries. MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney, who made efforts for rescuing the stranded girls from Oman, thanked chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav for setting up the SIT. The Punjab government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate all the cases of human trafficking. (HT File Photo)

Kaustubh Sharma, IG, Ludhiana Range, shall act as the nodal officer for hassle-free registration of FIRs in the state.

Stranded girls and their families can contact Surjit Singh, WPO president, Abu Dhabi/ Al Ain - +971 55 612 9811, Kamaljeet Singh Matharoo, WPO president, Oman- +968 94055561, Ramneet Kaur Bhasin, parliament office of MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Delhi- +91 9910061111 and Gurbir Singh, WPO Chandigarh- +91 9711000837 for seeking any kind of help.

Sahney, who is also the international president of the World Punjabi Organisation (WPO), said his parliament office and the WPO is assisting victims to register FIRs at various police station in different districts of Punjab and rescuing stranded girls from various Middle Eastern countries. He has also launched four helpline numbers in Abu Dhabi, Oman and India.

He requested all girls who have come back to India and families of illegal immigrants who are stuck in Middle Eastern countries to come forward and register cases with the police stations concerned so that guilty can be brought to book.

Sahney also assured the stranded women stuck in Middle Eastern countries and their families that he will be providing free of cost skill training to these women once they will come back and facilitate sustainable and dignified employment for them in the state.