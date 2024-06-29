 Punjab: Four of Jammu family killed in road accident in Tanda - Hindustan Times
Punjab: Four of Jammu family killed in road accident in Tanda

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 29, 2024 01:34 PM IST

Police said the family’s Toyota Innova and a canter collided near Adda Saran in Tanda sub division of Hoshiarpur district on Saturday morning; canter driver absconding

Four members of a family, including a six-year-old girl, were killed when their Toyota Innova and a canter collided near Adda Saran in Tanda sub division of Hoshiarpur district on Saturday morning.

Villagers looking at the mangled remains of the Toyota Innova that met with the accident in Tanda sub division of Hoshiarpur district on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Police identified the victims as Farooq, his brother Arif, sister Naibu and daughter Arsh, all residents of Jammu. They were going to Chandigarh when the accident occurred.

The driver of the Innova, Tarris, was seriously injured and admitted to Tanda civil hospital from where he was referred to Amritsar.

The Canter driver fled from the spot.

The bodies were sent to the Dasuya civil hospital and Rangi Ram Charitable Hospital, Tanda.

Tanda station house officer Gurmeet Singh said that the police had traced the canter to Baddi in Himachal Pradesh. The driver would be arrested soon, he added.

Story Saved
Saturday, June 29, 2024
