Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Fraudster booked for threatening officials posing as OSD to CM
chandigarh news

Punjab: Fraudster booked for threatening officials posing as OSD to CM

The Ludhiana police are on the lookout for a fraudster who has been threatening revenue officials to do some land registries while posing as an OSD to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The FIR has been registered in Ludhiana following the statements of two revenue officials.
Published on May 03, 2022 12:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Ludhiana police are on the lookout for a fraudster who has been threatening revenue officials to do some land registries without going through the documents while posing as an officer on special duty (OSD) to chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

The Division No. 5 police in Ludhiana have lodged an FIR against the man, who introduces himself as Mr Deol to revenue officials. The FIR has been registered following the statement of Dr Vinay Bansal, sub-registrar (west) and Gurpreet Kaur, naib tehsildar (central).

Bansal said that he started receiving the calls in April. The caller introduced himself as the OSD to CM and said he was sending some people, who are near to the CM, to his office. The fraudster also stated that the people didn’t possess the required documents, and the offical should register the property in their names without asking for the documents.

ASI Gurcharanjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Sections 170 (personating a public servant), 419 (cheating by personation) and 511 (attempt to comment offences) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. Police are trying to trace the suspect using the mobile phone number provided by the complainants.

