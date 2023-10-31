Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab: Gangster injured in police encounter in Ferozepur

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 31, 2023 02:53 PM IST

Wanted in cases of attempt to murder, accused Subhash Bashi was caught along with accomplice after he opened fire when intercepted at a checkpoint near Sodhiwala village

A gangster, Subhash Bashi, was injured in a police encounter and later arrested with his accomplice near Sodhiwala village in Ferozepur district late on Monday.

(Representational photo)

Acting on a tip-off, a police team set up a naka (checkpoint) near the village to catch the two. When their car approached and they were signalled to stop, they opened fire, a police official said.

The police responded and the gunfight lasted about 10 minutes. The gangster sustained gunshot wounds and was caught along with his accomplice. The car was impounded and a pistol recovered.

“Subhash is involved in several crimes, including attempt to murder. His role and that of his accomplice are being investigated in connection with a recent murder in Ferozepur,” senior superintendent of police Deepak Hilori said.

