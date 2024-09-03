Punjab: Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s aide injured in Jalandhar police encounter

A key aide of jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Kannu Gujjar, suffered bullet injuries during an encounter with the police in Jalandhar on Tuesday afternoon. An aide of jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Kannu Gujjar, was injured in an encounter with the police in Jalandhar on Tuesday afternoon. (Representational photo)

Commissioner of police Swapan Sharma said Kannu Gujjar, a right-hand man of Bhagwanpuria, was critically injured in the retaliatory fire by the police team that was tracking his movement in Jalandhar city.

“A total of nine shots were fired from both sides during the encounter. Gujjar was wanted in several cases of heinous crimes, including murder and extortion,” Sharma said.

Two weapons were recovered from the site, while the accused was rushed to the civil hospital in Jalandhar.

Hailing from Bhagwanpura village in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district, Bhagwanpuria faces more than 100 cases related to illicit arms trade, drug smuggling, and attempt to murder in various states of the country.