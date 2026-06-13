Punjab got over ₹4 lakh crore from Centre in 12 years of Modi govt: Kewal Dhillon

Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Kewal Singh Dhillon on Friday said as the nation celebrated 12 years of transformative leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Punjab had got ₹4.13 lakh crore through tax devolution, grants-in-aid, GST compensation and central loans during this period. Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party chief Kewal Singh Dhillon addressing the media in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT)

Addressing a press conference here, Dhillon said Punjab should know the facts about the “unprecedented financial assistance, infrastructure development, welfare initiatives and farmer-centric schemes” delivered by the Government of India to the state during this period.

Dhillon claimed that contrary to the misleading narrative propagated by certain political parties, data clearly established that Punjab had received “historic support from the Modi-led NDA government”.

“Punjab received over ₹1.84 lakh crore through tax devolution, ₹1.48 lakh crore in grants, ₹39,997 crore as GST compensation and more than ₹40,767 crore in loans and advances from the Centre,” he said.

He further claimed that Punjab’s share in central taxes had consistently increased under successive finance commissions during Prime Minister Modi’s tenure, demonstrating the Centre’s commitment to the state’s development.

Dhillon said Punjab had benefited from ₹43,527 crore worth of National Highway projects, ₹34,488 crore in railway investments, ₹6,552 crore under PM-Kisan scheme, ₹5,773 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission and ₹5,295 crore under the National Health Mission.

More than 11 lakh farmers had benefited from PM-Kisan scheme, while over 17 lakh rural households received tap water connections, he claimed, adding that, “Punjab has also witnessed major healthcare expansion through Ayushman Bharat, AIIMS Bathinda, new medical colleges and over 565 Jan Aushadhi Kendras providing affordable medicines.”

The Punjab BJP president said these achievements reflected the spirit of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas”.

He asserted that the Modi government had not merely announced schemes but delivered tangible results on the ground in the form of better infrastructure, improved healthcare, farmer welfare, social security, employment opportunities and enhanced connectivity. The last 12 years, he said, represented a new era of development, good governance and nation-building for Punjab and the country.

PM Modi’s bold decisions put India on path to ‘Viksit Bharat’: Puri

Visiting Ludhiana on Friday, Union petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the Narendra Modi-led government had demonstrated the courage to take bold and difficult decisions while transforming the vision of “Viksit Bharat” into a national mission.

Addressing BJP leaders and industrialists, Puri said the country’s journey over the past 12 years had been driven by service, good governance and resolve, strengthening India’s economic position while enhancing its standing on the global stage.

He maintained that Modi becoming Prime Minister for a third consecutive term reflected public confidence in his leadership and development-oriented approach. The minister first held a meeting with party leaders to discuss key issues concerning Ludhiana and later interacted with industrialists, listening to their concerns and suggestions.