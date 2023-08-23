Punjab closes schools till August 26 due to heavy rain

The Punjab government on Wednesday announced the closure of all government, aided and private schools in the state till August 26 in view of the possibility of a flood-like situation due to the ongoing spell of heavy rain.

School students waving the Tricolour in Amritsar as they gathered to mark the landing of Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, on Wednesday. The state government later announced the closure of all schools till August 26 due to heavy rain forecast. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Announcing the decision on social media, state education minister Harjot Bains said, “All schools in Punjab will remain closed from August 23 to 26. Following heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, which has created flood-like situation in many areas, it has been decided to shut all schools till August 26 with immediate effect.”