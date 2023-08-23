Punjab closes schools till August 26 due to heavy rain
State education minister announces decision following incessant rain in the region, particularly Himachal Pradesh, that may cause flood-like situation
The Punjab government on Wednesday announced the closure of all government, aided and private schools in the state till August 26 in view of the possibility of a flood-like situation due to the ongoing spell of heavy rain.
Announcing the decision on social media, state education minister Harjot Bains said, “All schools in Punjab will remain closed from August 23 to 26. Following heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, which has created flood-like situation in many areas, it has been decided to shut all schools till August 26 with immediate effect.”