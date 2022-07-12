Punjab government floats tenders for delivery of wheat flour to 1.83 crore beneficiaries
The Punjab government on Monday invited tenders for delivery of wheat flour to about 1.83 crore beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act (NFSA).
A state government spokesperson said that the tenders have been floated by the newly formed Punjab State Cooperative Marketing Society Limited for the inclusion of delivery services and listing of flour mills for grinding of wheat.
On assuming power in the month of March, chief minister Bhagwant Mann announced to start door-to-door delivery of wheat or wheat flour to the beneficiaries giving them an option to choose.
“To reduce the economic burden on the NFSA beneficiaries and ensure they get monthly wheat flour, the initiative has been taken by the state’s food and civil supplies department by launching the home delivery of wheat flour,” said a state government spokesperson.
It may be mentioned that under the NFSA, the beneficiary currently gets wheat at ₹5 per kg per month, which will now be replaced by flour.
Each beneficiary is given 5 kg flour every month, helping beneficiaries save time and also resulting in an annual saving of ₹170 crore to the beneficiaries that goes into grinding of wheat.
The entire distribution information will be available to the department online on a real-time basis which will be helpful in overall supply chain management, thereby preventing any glitches.
Payment of ₹2 per kg can be made through various digital modes like BHIM, BharatPe, Paytm and Google Pay.
With the commencement of flour distribution, each family of four will get 20 kg of flour per month, which will be easier to store.
Highlighting the benefits of the service, the spokesperson adds that the beneficiary would no longer be required to wait in long queues outside ration shops and give up their day-to-day work leading to a loss of wages.
He informed that for the first time, an SMS service is being launched to inform the beneficiary in advance about the scheduled time of home delivery of wheat flour.
This is for the first time that continuous distribution of wheat flour would continue throughout the year on a monthly basis against the earlier practice of giving wheat every quarter of the year. Also, in contrast to the current situation when wheat distribution was restricted during March, April and May to check the re-sale of public distribution wheat back in the mandis when wheat procurement was underway.
Elaborating on the state-of-the-art procedures, he said that each grain of wheat from source (godown) to destination (beneficiary) will be detected using the latest techniques of the proposed system such as bar code, CCTV, GPS, biometric authentication with POS devices, etc.
-
Habitual thief caught with 13 more stolen bicycles in Chandigarh
Out on bail after being arrested for bicycle thefts in April, a habitual thief has been caught with 13 more stolen bicycles. Vikas, lives near Guga Madi Mandir in Sector 28. His arrest came following a complaint by Sector-29 resident Gurdeep Singh, whose Hercules bicycle was stolen from the market of Sector 29-C. On his arrest, Vikas confessed to stealing 12 more bicycles of different makes, which were also recovered.
-
Congress did not do anything for Mandi: Jai Ram
Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur accused the party for not doing anything for his home district, Mandi, on Monday. He also honoured a girl under the 'Beti Hai Anmol' programme. He said that of the 78 gram panchayat pradhans in Seraj, 76 were affiliated to the BJP.
-
Panchkula DC asks officials to identify accident-prone areas
Deputy commissioner Mahavir Kaushik presided over the meeting of district road safety and safe school vahan policy committee and asked officials of various government departments including National Highways Authority of India to provide road safety training to their respective officials and undertake a road safety audit. He said the vehicles impounded by RTA should be parked at the police station concerned and at the old workshop of Haryana roadways.
-
Punjab Police arrest 676 drug smugglers in a week
The Punjab Police have arrested 676 drug smugglers and suppliers after registering 559 first information reports (FIRs) under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act across the state in the last one week. As many as 32 proclaimed offenders and absconders in the NDPS cases have also been arrested in the past week, IG, headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill added.
-
Mohali police conduct searches at railway station, markets
Police on Monday conducted searches at the railway station and various markets of Mohali with the help of dog squad and bomb disposal team. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, City 2) Harsimran Singh Bal, who supervised the searches, said the exercise was aimed at instilling a sense of security among residents and restrict the movements of criminals.
