Punjab government greenlights new M Com, diploma courses at GCG Ludhiana

The state government has allowed the Government College for Girls to start two new courses including M Com BI (Business Innovation) and post-graduation in Beauty and Wellness for the new session.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials said the college has sought affiliation from Panjab University, Chandigarh, after getting the government’s nod.

Principal Suman Lata said the admissions for both degrees will commence in July if PU would approve its affiliation.

“An inquiry team will soon visit us to check our infrastructure, teachers and inspect other required parameters for both the degrees. Once we get the approval letter from the varsity, we would give admissions to the students this year”, the principal said.

The Government College for the Girls will have 40 seats for Business Innovation and 50 seats for PG in Beauty and Wellness.

Notably, GCG already has a one-year beauty diploma, which was started under the Community College, University Grants Commission (UGC) scheme in 2015. A total of 28 students are enrolled in the course at present with the college.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moreover, the college is also running a two-year advance diploma in Beauty and Wellness and a three-year undergraduate B.Voc (Beauty and Wellness) comprising a total of six semesters. The former, in place since 2017 and currently has a batch of 12 students, while the latter has 96 students.

College officials said only those students who complete the one-year diploma course can get enrolled in the advance diploma course.

100% placements

B Voc lecturer Anuradha Batta claimed that all students who enrolled in under the beauty and wellness courses or diplomas were placed in reputed beauty and wellness institutes across the country.

“It is a very beneficial course for the students as they learn the skills and with their art, they get through the beauty and wellness industry. Our students are already working and rather teaching in the famous brands and academies including Nyka, Loreal, Lakme, VLCC, Make-Up Studio among others.” Anuradha said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added that many GCG students have bagged jobs abroad and are working in the famous salons and academies.

Students in these courses get to know the hair anatomy, hair and skin treatments, detailed structure and functions of skin, nails, bones, nerves, home care beauty treatments, acupressure, natural product laboratory where students learn the preparation of different creams and other body and hair products, ayurvedic products, yoga and skin therapies.

“Since our students are garnering great deals in the field and many have become entrepreneurs themselves, we want our students to even do PG in beauty and wellness which is only available in a PU affiliated college in Ferozpur. Since wellness along with beauty is a vast field, students will grab detailed knowledge about the subject while pursuing PG,” another teacher said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Students, according to teachers, are encouraged to take up internships to gain practical knowledge while also learn from guest lecturers from other prominent institutes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON