Punjab government misleading people of Chandigarh: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said Chandigarh is the capital of Haryana and Punjab and will remain so.
Reacting to the resolution passed by the Punjab assembly, Khattar termed it one-sided and meaningless, as per an official statement. He said while considering the demand of employees working in Chandigarh, the central government has taken a decision to implement central services rules.
“Punjab government is misleading the public on this issue. Employees of Chandigarh will benefit from the Centre’s decision,” Khattar said.
The chief minister said Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh came into existence through the Punjab Reorganisation Act passed in 1966. There is a provision in this Act that 60% of the employees of the Chandigarh administration will be from Punjab and 40% from Haryana.
Meanwhile, Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja said the resolution passed by the Punjab assembly reflects the anti-Haryana thinking of the Aam Aadmi Party.
“Chandigarh belongs to Haryana and the state has full rights over it,” she said. In a statement, Selja said despite the BJP being in power both in Centre and in Haryana for the last eight years, Haryana is yet to get the SYL water despite a Supreme Court ruling.
Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) general secretary Abhay Chautala also condemned the Punjab resolution and sought convening of a special session of the Haryana assembly to pass a resolution pertaining to Haryana’s rights over Chandigarh and the SYL water issue.
Mann says Centre indulging in vendetta politics
Chandigarh : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government of indulging in vendetta politics in states like Punjab, Delhi and West Bengal where its leadership has miserably failed to get people's mandate. He said that step-motherly treatment was being meted out by the Centre to Punjab.
Procurement begins in Haryana mandis amid poor arrival of wheat
Procurement of wheat began in Haryana mandis on Friday but the arrival of wheat remained poor. And most wheat that arrived in the mandis could not be procured on the first day due to higher moisture content. Procurement could not be started in the mandis of Rohtak, Hisar, Fatehabad, Bhiwani and some other districts. According to arhtiyas, farmers said harvesting is delayed by a week and the arrival will pick pace by next week.
Ramila during Chaitra Navratri in Sangam city
For the first time, Prayagraj citizens are watching and enjoying Ramlila during the auspicious nine days of Chaitra Navratri. This is the traditional Ramlila, in which dialogues are actually delivered by actors and not lip-synced to pre-recorded dialogues. The Ramlila began in a grand procession of Lord Vishnu and Mahalakshmi from Bharadwaj Ashram on Friday. Following this, Ravan's birth was depicted. Ramlila will now be held every day from 7pm to 10.30 pm.
Doctor’s suicide in Rajasthan: IMA Meerut medicos strike work, demand law to protect them
Hundreds of doctors stayed off work on Friday, demanding justice for Dr Archana Gautam, who committed suicide in Dausa district of Rajasthan, after a case was lodged against her, holding her responsible for the death of a patient during child birth. The Indian Dental Association also extended support to the Indian Medical Association in the strike on Friday.
Jewar airport authorities focus on tree conservation
A team from the upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar has transplanted 68 large trees of native species as part of its conservation plan for the 'green airport'. NIA chief executive officer, Christoph Schnellmann added that a specific area has been earmarked within the airport land for the purpose. Schnellmann added that various other environment-friendly initiatives are also being planned at the upcoming airport that will be executed in a staggered manner through the development phase of the airport.
