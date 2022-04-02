Punjab government misleading people of Chandigarh: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said Chandigarh is the capital of Haryana and Punjab and will remain so.

Reacting to the resolution passed by the Punjab assembly, Khattar termed it one-sided and meaningless, as per an official statement. He said while considering the demand of employees working in Chandigarh, the central government has taken a decision to implement central services rules.

“Punjab government is misleading the public on this issue. Employees of Chandigarh will benefit from the Centre’s decision,” Khattar said.

The chief minister said Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh came into existence through the Punjab Reorganisation Act passed in 1966. There is a provision in this Act that 60% of the employees of the Chandigarh administration will be from Punjab and 40% from Haryana.

Meanwhile, Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja said the resolution passed by the Punjab assembly reflects the anti-Haryana thinking of the Aam Aadmi Party.

“Chandigarh belongs to Haryana and the state has full rights over it,” she said. In a statement, Selja said despite the BJP being in power both in Centre and in Haryana for the last eight years, Haryana is yet to get the SYL water despite a Supreme Court ruling.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) general secretary Abhay Chautala also condemned the Punjab resolution and sought convening of a special session of the Haryana assembly to pass a resolution pertaining to Haryana’s rights over Chandigarh and the SYL water issue.