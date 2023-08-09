Punjab administrative reshuffle: 15 IAS among 31 officers shifted

The Punjab government on Wednesday reshuffled 37 administrative officers, including 15 IAS, while shifting deputy commissioners of Mansa and Malerkotla.

According to the orders, Kumar Rahul has now been posted as secretary, jails department, while Kamal Kishore Yadav has now been transferred as secretary, education, and in addition to CEO, bureau of investment promotion. Arshdeep Singh Thind will now be taxation commissioner of Punjab, in place of Yadav.

The orders say Shruti Singh, who was posted as secretary, revenue and rehabilitation, in addition to resident commissioner, Punjab Bhawan at New Delhi, has now been posted as secretary, personnel, secretary vigilance and secretary, general administration, in place of Kumar Rahul. She will continue to hold the charge of resident commissioners, Punjab Bhawan at New Delhi.

Special principal secretary to chief minister Ravi Bhagat, who is holding the charge of secretary, Punjab rural development board, has also been given the charge of secretary, new and renewal energy sources, against a vacant post.

Sandeep Hans has now been transferred as special secretary, personnel, whereas Girish Dayalan, managing director, Markfed, has also been given the charge of director, governance reforms and public grievances.

Malerkotla deputy commissioner Sanyam Aggarwal has now been posted as joint managing director-cum-CEO Punjab municipal infrastructure development company against a vacant post.

Bathinda ADC general Pallavi will now be Malerkotla DC.

Mansa DC Rishi Pal Singh will now be Jalandhar municipal commissioner whereas Khanna ADC Parambir Singh has been posted as Mansa DC. Bathinda municipal commissioner Rahul has been posted as Amritsar municipal commissioner replacing Sandeep Rishi.

Viraj Shyamkaran Tidke has now been posted as ADC Khanna whereas Chandrajyoti has been posted as SDM SAS Nagar.

Among PCS officers, Dalwinderjit Singh will be the officer on special duty to the chief minister in place of Sukhjeet Pal Singh.

