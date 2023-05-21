5 IPS, 72 PPS officers transferred in Punjab

In a major reshuffle, the Punjab government on Saturday transferred five IPS and 72 PPS officers.

These PPS officers have been promoted to the rank of SP from the DSP rank. (Representational Photo)

According to the orders, IPS Nilabh Kishore has been posted as IG Internal Security; Gursharan Singh Sandhu posted as IG Crime, BoI in addition IG provisioning; Sanjeev Rampal posted as DIG STF, Punjab and SAS Nagar along with DIG Commando, Bahadurgarh, Patiala; Jaspreet Singh Sidhu has been transferred as AIG IRB, Patiala.

Apart from this, 72 PPS officers have been reshuffled in the state. Pertinently, these PPS officers have been promoted to the rank of superintendent police (SP) from the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) rank.