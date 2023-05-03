New office timings evoke mixed response in Punjab

The new timing in Punjab government offices came into effect on rainy Tuesday morning with chief minister Bhagwant Mann saying the move will not just save power but also result in many other benefits.

The new timing will remain in force till July 15 and result in an estimated saving of up to ₹ 42 crore during the two-and-a-half month period. (HT Photo)

With effect from May 2, the timing of state government departments has been changed from the earlier 9am-5pm shift to 7.30am-2pm. The new timing will remain in force till July 15 and result in an estimated saving of up to ₹42 crore during the two-and-a-half month period, said Mann who, along with his staff, arrived at the civil secretariat in Chandigarh at 7.28am.

Several Punjab ministers, including Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Harpal Singh Cheema and Aman Arora, besides the Speaker, Kultar Sandhwan, also reached their offices according to the new timing.

According to the power department, peak consumption hours are from 1.30pm to 4pm and the new timing will help ease the load during those hours. “I want to clarify that we are not imposing any cut on industry or domestic power consumers like we used to see earlier,” Mann told reporters and added “We have enough power to supply for paddy sowing.”

Asked if the changed timing could be extended beyond July 15, the chief minister said the government will see the results of the move and take feedback from stakeholders, including employees and the public, and then take a call on it.

Mann claimed that a few states had contacted him for feedback about the initiative.

Morning rush to reach work

Employees rushed to reach offices despite the rain across the state to meet the new timings as the government had passed strict instructions to the heads of departments.

State government offices in Amritsar town were also buzzing with activity since 7.30am. Amritsar deputy commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan led the way in ensuring his team reported in time.

As the opening timing neared, the employees rushed to the District Administration Complex where most of the government offices are situated. However, it was not easy for many of them to reach so early and they shared their problems in doing so. Many employees hailing from far distant areas faced transportation issue. They did not find buses to reach the city as there are very limited buses which connect these areas to the city. However, they managed to do so as government directions are mandatory for them to be followed.

Sanitation staff at receiving end

The biggest problem was faced by the Safai Sewaks (sanitation workers) who are to reach one and half prior to the office timing so that they could clean the offices before other employees reach. “I come daily from the village Harsha Chhina which is situated near border by bus. Today, I had to wake up 4.30 am. At 5am, I left for the office at 5am. However, these was no bus facility at that time. Then, I asked one of my family members to drop me at the point where I could take auto-rickshaw”, said Navdeep Kaur. On poor turnout of public in the morning, deputy commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan said, “Most of the work is done online or through Sewa Kendras. Time of these Sewa Kendras has not been changed and is 9am to 5pm. So, people reached the administration complex as per the timing of these Kendras”.

Mixed response to new timings

Bathinda ADC (general) Pallavi was the first senior functionary to reach the district administrative complex at 7.20am. As the presence of officers and their subordinate staff was almost normal on day one, people demand uniformity in the working hours of the Sewa Kendra and other government departments in Bathinda. Located at the district administrative complex (DAC), SK is a key service provider for registration including driving/arms licenses, birth and death, medical and Aadhar.

A resident of Jai Singhwala, about 16-kms from Bathinda district headquarters, Bagga Singh reached Sewa Kendra for registration of his daughter’s mental health certificate. But he found the centre locked at 7.30 am on Tuesday. “I work as a daily wage labourer and thought I would be free in time. But on reaching here, I am told to wait till 9 pm when Sewa Kendra staff starts working.

There should not be a mismatch in the working hours of public services in the same complex,” he said. Deputy commissioner Showkar Ahmad Parray admitted the issue and added he would apprise the state authorities for redressal. Kuldeep Sharma, president DC office employees union, said the state government should have opted to disconnect the power supply of air conditioners to save electricity and stick to the regular office time.

In Mohali, government employees began arriving for work before time but there were hardly any visitors.

In Sangrur, officers and employees working at the district administration complex were in time but some officials whose offices are not in the administration complex could not show up in time.

Besides, the Sewa Kendras were found closed in Bathinda and Sangrur at 7.30am and confusion prevailed till officials clarified that their timing has not been changed as they are managed by a private agency.

The decision of the state government to change timings of government offices from 7:30am to 2pm from Tuesday received mixed response in Jalandhar. Employees, belonging to Jalandhar city and its peripheral area, were satisfied with the government decision, while those travelling from away places to district administration complex were miffed over government decision.

One of the employees working in the district complex, She belongs to Shahkot, which is 48-km away from district headquarters, and had to board a bus at 5:30am to reach office at 7:30 am on Tuesday.

“Usually, I started around 7:30am to reach office at 9, while on Tuesday, she started her day at 4am to get ready and complete household chores before reaching office on time,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior officials including deputy commissioner Jaspreet Singh and heads of other departments reached the mini secretariat complex on time.

Another local employee said though the routine gets upset with new timings but the new office timings will help to spend time with family and children after office hours.

Almost all senior officials from various departments including Ludhiana deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, municipal commissioner Shena Aggarwal, civil surgeon Hitender Kaur and other staff members at their respective offices arrived at 7:30 am, however, the footfall of visitors remained low. The DC checked the attendance and found most of the staff present. The number of visitors was, however, low as people were yet to get used to the new timings. The employees of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation were present in time in the Zone D office.

Outstation staff face travel delay

Employees coming from far-off places found it difficult to reach office on time.

A clerk, requesting anonymity, said, “I live in Bhawanigarh and it takes 30 minutes to reach office in Sangrur. I go to office daily by bus. Today, I didn’t get the bus on time so reported late by a few minutes. The government should also change the timings of buses.”

A woman employee said, “My husband is also a government employee. We have to two school-going children. I have to get them ready before coming to work so it’s tougher for me now.”

Yet another employee, who is a resident of Bathinda, said, “Earlier, I managed to reach office by 9am. Now I have to leave home at 5am but this can’t be happening daily. I will request a transfer.”

(With inputs from HT reporters in Bathinda, Ludhiana, Mohali, Ludhiana , Amritsar Sangrur)