SRS Government Polytechnic College turns co-ed

Boys passing out from classes 10 and 12, who wish to pursue engineering diplomas from a government polytechnic institute, will now be able to do so as Punjab government has turned Satguru Ram Singh (SRS) Government Polytechnic College for girls, Rishi Nagar, to a co-educational institute. The college offers a three-year diploma.

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik said, “Taking a historic decision to provide technical education to young boys and girls, government has issued a notification for co-education at four government polytechnic colleges for girls of the state. SRS government polytechnic college for Girls is included among these colleges.”

She added that Punjab government has waived the fees of students at the college, who belong to scheduled castes and have an annual income less than ₹2.50 lakh, under the Post Matric Scholarship Scheme. Additionally, meritorious students are provided affordable and quality technical education under the “Mukh Mantri Wazifa Yojana”. Under this scheme, tuition fee is waived off according to the students’ marks in Class 10. Students with 60 to 70% marks get 70% tuition fee waiver, students securing 70 to 80% marks get 80% fee waived off and students getting 80 to 90% marks get waiver of 90% in tuition fee. Students aggregating over 90% marks get the full tuition fee waived off.

Malik appealed to the students of the district to take advantage of this opportunity and study engineering diploma courses.

The institute offers three-year diplomas in electronics and communication engineering, computer engineering, information technology, fashion design, garment technology and modern office practice.