Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria calls for interfaith dialogue to bolster anti-drug war

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria said that an interfaith dialogue will soon be organised to involve people from all religions in the crusade against drugs. He said this while participating in the ‘People’s Walk Against Drugs’ initiative for the second consecutive day in Jalandhar. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria honours to veteran marathon runner Fauja Singh during an event against drug abuse, in Jalandhar. (PTI)

Addressing the gathering at the Jang-e-Azadi Memorial on Wednesday, Kataria said the participation of women and youngsters in the walkathon is an encouraging sign.

The walkathon, an initiative of social activist, former information commissioner and noted author Khushwant Singh, is being organised in collaboration with the Indian Red Cross Society.

Kataria said that walking on the path shown by the 10 Sikh Gurus will help eliminate the drug menace.

He said the fight against drugs isn’t limited to government efforts alone.

“While the law is taking its course, people should join this mission to create a drug-free future for upcoming generations,” said the governor.

During the event, marathoner Fauja Singh was honoured for his participation in the fight at the age of 113.

Khuswant Singh said there should be a two-day training programme for teachers and heads of villages to sensitise them about creating awareness among the people about drug trafficking.

Punjab Red Cross Society secretary Shiv Dular Singh Dhillon, MHA director (census and citizenship) Lalit Jain, additional deputy commissioner Major Dr Amit Mahajan, SDM Balbir Raj Singh, along with village panchayat leaders, social organisations, and students also participated in the walk.