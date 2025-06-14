Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria, wife taken to IGMC after complaints of uneasiness

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria and his wife Anita Kataria were rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) in Shimla on Thursday night after experiencing uneasiness at their summer residence, Hem Kunj. After conducting thorough medical examinations, doctors attributed their uneasiness to high-altitude sickness, likely caused by a sudden shift from the scorching heat of the plains—where temperatures crossed 40°C—to Shimla’s much cooler climate, over 10°C lower than in Chandigarh. Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria and his wife Anita Kataria were rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) in Shimla on Thursday night. (HT Photo)

While governor Kataria received preliminary treatment and was discharged the same night, his wife was kept under observation overnight as a precaution. She was discharged from the hospital on Friday morning. Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla visited IGMC on Friday morning to check their well-being. Medical officials confirmed that all test reports were normal.