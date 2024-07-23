Punjab governor hails village defence committees’ role in drug fight

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit held a meeting with members of village defence committees and people of the border area in Bamyal sector of Pathankot district on Tuesday. He hailed the dedication of village defence committees and expressed the urgency of collective vigilance to combat the pervasive drug crisis and maintain security in border areas. Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit also laid down the foundation stone of the Sant Namdev Ji Yatri Niwas at a gurdwara built in his memory in Ghuman village of Gurdaspur district.

On the first day of his three-day visit to Punjab border areas, he assured people that problems of the border area would be sorted out on a priority basis. He asked police officials to form such committees in the border areas across Punjab.

The village defence committees have been formed to effectively curb the cross-border smuggling of drugs, weapons and enhance security in the border area.

Prior to this, the governor laid down the foundation stone of the Sant Namdev Ji Yatri Niwas at a gurdwara built in his memory in Ghuman village of Gurdaspur district.

He gave a grant of ₹1 crore for the construction of this building which will have 10 rooms, a hall and a kitchen. The purpose of this building is to facilitate the devotees visiting this holy place from all over the country.