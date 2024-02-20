Punjab governor postpones visit to border districts to mid-March

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit postponed his four-day visit to the border districts of the state scheduled to start from Tuesday following a request from the government authorities. Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit postponed his four-day visit to the border districts of the state scheduled to start from Tuesday following a request from the government authorities. (HT file photo)

The visit, originally scheduled from February 20 to 23, is now slated to take place from March 12 to 14, according to a statement issued by Raj Bhawan.

The governor was to visit the border districts of Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka and hold coordination meetings with central agencies and state government officials.

The border tour will be his sixth visit to border districts of Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka districts in the past two-and-a-half years to monitor the coordination between central and state security and intelligence agencies and gather first-hand feedback from people about the problems, if any, being encountered by them.

The statement said that Purohit remains committed to engaging with the communities in the border districts of Punjab and looks forward to the opportunity to interact with the residents and officials during his visit. “Details regarding the revised itinerary and schedule will be communicated in due course,” it added.