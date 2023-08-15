Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab guv releases Punjabi version of Gita Acharan

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 15, 2023 12:20 AM IST

Releasing the Punjabi version, the governor said he is inspired by Bhagavad Gita. It helped him to derive the strength to lead a spotless public life for the past fifty years

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit released the Punjabi version of the book ‘Gita Acharan -A Practitioner’s Perspective at Punjab Raj Bhawan on Monday. The book was written by K Siva Prasad, principal secretary to the governor.

The book was written by K Siva Prasad, principal secretary to the governor. (HT Photo)
Releasing the Punjabi version, the governor said he is inspired by Bhagavad Gita. It helped him to derive the strength to lead a spotless public life for the past fifty years. He said his day starts with a recital of the twelfth chapter of the Bhagavad Gita.

Giving details about the book, Siva Prasad said it is an attempt to elaborate the concepts in a very simple manner, in the form of short essays. The complex issues presented in the Gita were simplified through these articles using contemporary scientific understanding.

He hoped that this translated work in Punjabi will help Punjabi readers from all over the world to get the benefit of reading the Gita Acharan in their mother tongue for better understanding. This book is already available in English, Hindi, Odia and Telugu.

