Punjab governor writes to CM, says budget session only after legal advice

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit has told chief minister Bhagwant Mann that he will take a decision on summoning the state assembly for the budget session only after taking legal advice on the latter’s response to issues raised by him. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann had questioned the ‘criteria’ adopted by the Centre for appointment of governors after Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit raised questions about the selection of school principals sent for training to Singapore, stating he has received complaints of “malpractices and illegalities” in this regard. (HT File Photo)

The governor sent a letter to Mann on Thursday to convey his stand on the state cabinet’s decision on the summoning of the house of the legislature of the state. The state cabinet had on Tuesday decided to hold the budget session of the state assembly from March 3 and sent a request to the governor to summon the house.

“Since your tweet and letter both are not only patently unconstitutional but extremely derogatory also, therefore, I am compelled to take legal advice on this issue. Only after getting legal advice, I will take a decision on your request,” Purohit wrote, referring to the CM’s responses to his earlier communication. Purohit had, in a letter to Mann on February 13, raised questions about the selection of school principals sent for training to Singapore, stating he has received complaints of “malpractices and illegalities” in this regard. He asked Mann to reply to his letter within a fortnight, failing which he would seek legal advice for further action. The Mann-led government had sent 36 government school principals to a professional teacher training seminar in Singapore from February 6 to 10. The governor also questioned the appointment of Gurinderjit Singh Jawanda as the Punjab Information and Communication Technology chairman while pointing out his name figured in a kidnapping and property grabbing case. Mann, however, promptly took to Twitter to tell the governor that he and his government are accountable to 3-crore Punjabis according to the Constitution and not to any governor appointed by the Central government. On February 14, the CM also sent a written reply, questioning the criteria adopted for the appointment of governors. “You have asked me, on what basis the principals are selected for training in Singapore. The People of Punjab want to ask, on what basis are the governors in different states selected by the central government in the absence of any specific qualification in the Indian Constitution?” he wrote. The governor has, in his letter, quoted the CM’s reactions verbatim, terming them as “unconstitutional” and “derogatory”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON