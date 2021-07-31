Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab govt agrees to give preference to ETT teachers in hiring for primary schools
chandigarh news

Punjab govt agrees to give preference to ETT teachers in hiring for primary schools

Unemployed teachers have been protesting in Patiala for the past 6 months in support of their demands
By HT Correspondent, Patiala
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 01:24 AM IST
ETT-TET qualified unemployed teachers during a protest in Patiala on July 21. (PTI)

The Punjab school education department on Friday announced to give preference to Elementary Teacher Training-Teacher Eligibility Test (ETT-TET)-qualified teachers during the recruitment process for government primary schools, agreeing to the long-standing demand.

To implement the decision, the department will amend the Punjab State Elementary Education (Teaching Cadre) Group ‘C’ Service Rules, officials said. Sharing a copy of gazette on the department’s website, education secretary Krishan Kumar said, “This will come into force with effect from the date of publication in the official gazette.”

The unemployed teachers have been protesting in Patiala for the past 6 months in support of their demands.

State president of Unemployed TET-Passed ETT Teachers’ Union Deepak Kamboj said they are waiting for the final notification of the order before deciding on calling off their protest.

“Detailed discussions were held with senior officials regarding our demand of giving first preference to ETT-qualified teachers over BEd degree holders in primary schools,” he said.

The union warned the government of not adding any condition in the final recruitment notification. It is demanding recruitment for all 12,000 vacant posts of TET-ETT teachers and an increase in the upper age limit to 42.

One of the protesters, Surinderpal Singh, 36, has been atop a 260-foot mobile tower for the past 134 days.

Gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana met the protesters on Friday in support of their demands.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Mumbai Police uses ZNMD scene featuring Hrithik Roshan in their latest advisory

Cat tests Husky’s patience in hilarious video. Doggo’s reaction is too adorable

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London

Hilarious video shows even Loki, the God of Mischief can’t resist momos. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP