Punjab govt directs pvt schools to display list of shops selling books, uniforms

Chandigarh : The Punjab school education department on Tuesday ordered private schools to immediately display the list of minimum three books/uniform shops in towns and 20 in cities to be shared with the district education officers (DEOs).

This move is aimed at allowing the parents to have option for buying books from any prescribed shops in the vicinity of their place of residence, according to an official release.

It said the parents of students were earlier unduly harassed by the school managements to buy books from a particular shop. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann had recently ordered the private schools not to compel the parents to buy books and uniforms from any specific shop.

Chairing a meeting to review the position in this regard, education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer directed the DEOs to form inspection teams for ensuring strict compliance of these orders. These teams will verify the list of shops by conducting random inspections and any violations found would be strictly dealt with, revealed the minister while personally monitoring the complaints.

Hayer further ordered the district regulatory bodies headed by the deputy commissioners to act on complaints against private schools. The minister said that it has been brought to his notice despite strict instructions from the chief minister; some private schools were grossly violating these orders. He said that such defaulter schools would soon face stern action for flouting directions and asked them to comply with orders in the letter and spirit.