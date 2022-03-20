Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Days after taking over as Punjab CM, Mann forms new SIT in Majithia drugs case
chandigarh news

Days after taking over as Punjab CM, Mann forms new SIT in Majithia drugs case

This is one of the first orders issued by the Punjab Police department after Mann was sworn-in as the new chief minister of the border state.
Former minister Bikram Majithia.
Updated on Mar 20, 2022 07:28 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The new government of Punjab, headed by Bhagwant Mann of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Sunday formed a new Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe a drug case involving Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Majithia.

DGP Punjab Viresh Kumar Bhawra said senior officers of the Bureau of Investigation will supervise the probe.

A new SIT team, comprising four members, will be be headed by AIG Rahul S. Other members of the team are AIG Ranjit Singh Dhillon, DSP Raghbir Singh and PPS Amarpreet Singh.

RELATED STORIES

Also read | Bikram Majithia denied bail in drugs case

This is one of the first orders issued by the Punjab Police department after Mann was sworn-in as the new chief minister of the border state following a massive win by the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in the recently concluded Assembly election.

Majithia was defeated by AAP's Jeevanjyot Kaur (50), a social activist, from the Amritsar East seat along with former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The former minister is currently lodged in the Patiala jail and his judicial custody was earlier extended till March 22 by a Mohali court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bikram singh majithia bhagwant mann
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP