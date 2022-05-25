Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab govt launches DSR portal to facilitate farmers
chandigarh news

Punjab govt launches DSR portal to facilitate farmers

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday launched a portal to facilitate paddy farmers opting for DSR method
The portal will help compile data about farmers opted for DSR method in Punjab and ensure payment of incentives to genuine beneficiaries. (HT File Photo)
Updated on May 25, 2022 07:12 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday launched a portal to facilitate paddy farmers opting for the direct seeding of rice (DSR).

Mann said the initiative will be instrumental in compiling data about each farmer who has opted for this water-saving technology besides ensuring payment of 1,500 per acre after verification of genuine beneficiaries.

Additional chief secretary, agriculture, Sarvjit Singh said that after verification, the incentive will be directly transferred into the bank accounts of farmers. The portal (https://agrimachinerypb.com/home/DSR22) has been developed by the Mandi Board and agriculture department.

According to officials, the DSR technology will lead to at least 15-20% saving of water besides helping in effective percolation of water and ultimately improving the groundwater level. This cost-effective technique would also cut down the labour cost by nearly 4,000 per acre, it was stated.

The state government has already deployed 3,000 officials of various departments to oversee the DSR operations and provide technical guidance to farmers besides to undertake verification of the area under this advanced technology.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP