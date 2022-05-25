Punjab govt launches DSR portal to facilitate farmers

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday launched a portal to facilitate paddy farmers opting for the direct seeding of rice (DSR).

Mann said the initiative will be instrumental in compiling data about each farmer who has opted for this water-saving technology besides ensuring payment of ₹1,500 per acre after verification of genuine beneficiaries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additional chief secretary, agriculture, Sarvjit Singh said that after verification, the incentive will be directly transferred into the bank accounts of farmers. The portal (https://agrimachinerypb.com/home/DSR22) has been developed by the Mandi Board and agriculture department.

According to officials, the DSR technology will lead to at least 15-20% saving of water besides helping in effective percolation of water and ultimately improving the groundwater level. This cost-effective technique would also cut down the labour cost by nearly ₹4,000 per acre, it was stated.

The state government has already deployed 3,000 officials of various departments to oversee the DSR operations and provide technical guidance to farmers besides to undertake verification of the area under this advanced technology.