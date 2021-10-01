Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab govt sends panel of 10 officers to UPSC for DGP’s post
chandigarh news

Punjab govt sends panel of 10 officers to UPSC for DGP’s post

The Punjab government on Thursday sent a panel of 10 officials to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the appointment of a regular director general of police
By Ravinder Vasudeva
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 01:07 AM IST
The 10 names sent to the UPSC for the top post in Punjab Police include 1986-batch IPS officer S Chattopadhya, incumbent DGP Dinkar Gupta (1987), MK Tiwari, VK Bhawra, Parbodh Kumar, Rohit Chaudhary, IPS Sahota, Sanjeev Kalra, Parag Jain (on central deputation) and BK Uppal.

In a late-night move after chief minister Charajnit Singh Channi’s meeting with Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Sidhu, the state government on Thursday sent a panel of 10 officials to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the appointment of a regular director general of police (DGP).

According to information, the 10 names sent include 1986-batch IPS officer S Chattopadhya, incumbent DGP Dinkar Gupta (1987), MK Tiwari, VK Bhawra, Parbodh Kumar, Rohit Chaudhary, IPS Sahota, Sanjeev Kalra, Parag Jain (on central deputation) and BK Uppal.

As the name of Chattopadhyaya is being strongly pushed by the state Congress chief, the decision to send panel late in the night as it was the IPS officer’s last day to stake his claim for the top post in the state police. The Supreme Court orders mandate that name of any officer having less than six months of service cannot be considered in the panel for the DGP’s post.

Chattopadhaya, a hot-favourite of Sidhu, is scheduled to retire on March 31 next year and if the names were not sent on Thursday, he would have been out of the race for the top post.

RELATED STORIES

Same is in the case of Rohit Chaudhary, who is also scheduled to retire on March 31 next year.

According to the apex court order, the state government will send a panel of senior officials to the UPSC with a request to appoint the new DGP. The UPSC will return a panel of three officials after considering their service record and the other necessary requirements. Of these three, the state has to select one officer for the top job.

The government has made up its mind to replace incumbent DGP Dinkar Gupta, who has proceeded on a month’s leave after which the charge of the office was given to IPS Sahota.

Sidhu had opposed the government for giving additional charge of the Punjab DGP to Sahota claiming that when the 2015 Bargari sacrilege took place, the SIT led by him (Sahota) indicted two Sikh youth for sacrilege and gave a clean chit to the Badals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tracking six months of virus spread: Covid on downward trajectory in Haryana since mid-May

Blockade at Delhi borders: Farmer unions to be made party in SC case

Ellenabad bypoll: Joint nominee of BJP-JJP to be from saffron party

Bribery case: CBI arrests junior engineer of Jammu power discom
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP