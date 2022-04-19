Punjab govt suspends Sangrur women’s college management for misusing funds
The Punjab government has placed the management of Akal Degree College for Women, Sangrur, under suspension for misusing funds amounting to ₹11.86 crore. Sangrur deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal has been appointed administrator of the college.
Also read: HP Police constable exam: 5 held after WhatsApp chat of paper leak
The development came after the state higher education department conducted a probe into allegations of misuse of funds and ordered action against the college’s managing committee.
The probe report, a copy of which is with HT, states that the managing committee transferred ₹11.86 crore to another college and used the amount to start self-finance courses. “The conclusion of the inquiry report is that the use of these funds for other self-finance courses and purposes other than Akal Degree College for Women, Sangrur, falls under the category of misuse of government funds,” reads the inquiry report.
A case was registered against the managing committee of the college.
Sangrur SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu said, “The case has been registered under Sections 408, 409, 477-A and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code at the city police station as directed by the higher education department.”
The institution is the only girls’ college in a radius of 40km in Sangrur.